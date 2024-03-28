Bella’s stainless steel 6-qt. air fryer with touchscreen now $50 for today only (Reg. $100)

Today only as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering Bella Stainless Steel Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some big-time deals on air fryers in Best buy’s daily deals over the last couple of weeks – a 4-quart model in the $35 range and yesterday’s larger 12-quart at $80, today’s deal splits the difference with what I would consider to be the most universal size in the product category. And once again, you’re looking at one of the lowest prices you’ll find from any brand on comparable solution – we can’t find a single option for less in Amazon’s 6-quart air fryer section. Head below for all of the details.

Joining the attractive stainless steel finish, you’re looking at a 6-quart capacity capable of preparing up to 5 pounds of food at a time. The 1,500W of power here supports the six preset cooking modes – air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, or crisp, all of which are controllable via the onboard digital touchscreen display. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups and there’s a peace of mind-inducing 60-minute auto shutoff to avoid unfortunate accidents.

Bella Stainless Steel Pro Series 6-quart Digital Air Fryer features:

Make your favorite fried foods with the same crispy, delicious flavor with the Bella Pro Series 6-qt. Digital Air Fryer. Whether your food is fresh or frozen, you can air fry chicken wings, chicken breast, sweet potatoes, cinnamon rolls, fresh fries, and much more at the touch of a button. Removable non-stick coated drawer and food basket are dishwasher safe & PFOA-free, with a cool-touch handle for easy cooking. The cooking possibilities are endless with an extended cooking timer up to 60 minutes and a wide temperature range from 170°F to 400°F.

