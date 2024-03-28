Customize every segment of Govee’s 4.5-foot smart floor lamp down at $60 (Reg. $100)

Joining this morning’s deal on the brand’s 100-foot smart strip lights at just $11, Amazon’s Lightning Deals section is now featuring the Govee RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp for $59.99 shipped. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for today or until stock runs out, and it’s already starting to go quick. This is a regularly $100 4.5-foot smart lamp that is now seeing a solid 40% price drop. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention. While not the latest smart floor lamp model from the brand, it delivers a very similar experience and comes in at well below the $90 that one is fetching right now on sale. Head below for all of the details.

This Govee RGBIC Smart Floor Lamp delivers a tall and modern form-factor featuring multi-color illumination and customizable smart lighting. Joining the app and voice command support, it features up to 16 million color options with the ability to customize each segment down the length of the lamp to “display multicolor effects simultaneously.” The brand’s usual collection of 58 dynamic scene presets are in place here as well as music syncing options to have the lighting bounce to your beats.

Here those deep deals we mentioned above on the now super-affordable Govee strip lights, but while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into today’s Philips Hue sale. Amazon is now taking up to 33% off Philips Hue gear when you buy two or more, including light bulbs, light strips, lamps, and even more. Then head over to our smart home hub for even more.

Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp features:

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Unleash your creativity with Govee RGBIC technology, you can customize each segment color base on nature, festival and emotion, and the floor lamp will display multicolor effects simultaneously, suitable for holiday and family gifts.

Smart Control: Manage your LED floor lamp with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant. And Govee Home APP also make it more convenient to enjoy multiple dynamic scenes like Cheerful, Romantic and design your living room or bedroom decorations.

Sync with Music: Elevate your movie, party, gaming time or listening session with our modern floor lamps for living room, the color and brightness of it will change simultaneously as music or gaming audio changes.

16 Million DIY Colors: The floor lamp owns millions of color and 58 Dynamic scene modes, you can explore your favored one or pick one for Christmas decorations, to bring yourself to a real fantastic lighting experience(only support 2.4Ghz WiFi).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!