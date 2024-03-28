Upgrade your streams with Logitech’s Blue Snowball iCE microphone for $40 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $50 price tag, we saw it spend most of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $40 low, with a few discounts taking things further down to $35. Since the start of the new year we’ve already seen prices cut down more to a new $30 low. Today’s deal comes in as a common repeat from last year, amounting to a 20% markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the third-lowest price we have tracked.

This microphone was built specifically for podcasting, streaming, and conference settings like Skype and Zoom. It is equipped with a custom condenser capsule, which utilizes a cardioid pickup pattern to capture and deliver crystal-clear audio facing its microphone. It features a stylish retro design that goes well with most desktop setups while also looking good on camera and offers adjustment settings to ensure you’ll comfortably be able to talk for long periods without straining your back or neck. You can read more below.

Amazon is also currently offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $40 as well, down from $70. A more versatile microphone than the model above, the main difference is in its polar pattern, which offers both a cardioid pickup pattern for streaming (with an additional -10dB pad option) and an omnidirectional pattern for instrumentals and less focused sounds.

And if you’re looking to add a new monitor to your battlestation, check out the LG 45GR75DC-B 45-inch Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor that is still sitting at its new all-time low. It delivers a 1440p resolution on 1500R curved VA panels with a 200Hz refresh rate and has one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C 3.0 upstream ports, and two downstream ports alongside a headphone jack.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE Microphone features:

Custom Condenser Capsule: Powered By Blue’S Custom Condenser Capsule, Snowball Ice Microphone Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Quality That’S Light-Years Ahead Of Your Built-In Computer Microphone

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: Captures Your Voice With Clear, Focused Sound For Streaming, Podcasting, Broadcasting, Skype Calls And Zoom Meetings

Stylish Retro Design: Record Or Stream In Style With A Classic Recording Equipment Design That Looks Great On Your Desktop And On Camera

Adjustable Desktop Stand: Allows You To Position The Condenser Microphone In Relation To The Sound Source, Improving Sound Quality And Saving Space On Your Desktop For The Optimal Broadcast Setup

Skype and Discord certified: Whether conducting interviews over Skype, streaming live gameplay on Twitch, or communicating across the globe, you’ll be heard loud and clear on leading VOIP platforms