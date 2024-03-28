VIZIO unveils new oversized 86-inch 4K smart TV with 120FPS mode at $999, more

Today, VIZIO is introducing a new oversized 4K smart TV to its 2024 lineup of displays. The brand is refreshing the look and feel of its lineup this year that is said to go “beyond the brand-new Home Screen design, the “Watch Us” 360 campaign, and updated color palette.” Rolling out to national retailers now and throughout the spring, the brand is looking to double down on the value-packed models that made it somewhat of a household name in year’s past with new HD and 4K models across the usual spectrum of sizes, but today it is announcing a new addition, an 86-inch 4K smart TV that will carry a retail price at $999. Head below for details.

VIZIO pumps up its 2024 smart TV lineup with new 86-inch model

The brand’s “extensive lineup of 4K sets, that includes 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 70-, and 75-inch models,” is getting a big brother, as detailed in today’s press release. Set to retail for $999 beginning April 29 nationwide, the new 86-incher is said to boast the same “powerful picture quality as its predecessors,” including features like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, alongside gaming-specific features – “up to 120fps when switched to 1080p resolution, allowing for smoother in-game transitions for a more accurate and immersive gameplay.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the main feature set on the brand’s new 2024 4K displays, including the new 86-inch model:

Unleash the power of 4K in our widest array of TV model sizes, including a brand-new 86” model joining our lineup of 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, 70”, and 75” sets.

Gaming enthusiasts can experience up to 120fps in 1080p on the newest 86” VIZIO 4K TV, ensuring a second of the action is not missed on favorite first-person or multi-player games.

Equipped with enhanced features such as Dual-Band WiFi 6 connectivity compatibility, Dolby Vision and DTS:X audio capabilities, the VIZIO 4K lineup allows customers to enjoy a visually immersive experience with superior connectivity at an impressive value.

Clearly VIZIO is looking to capture some interest with what is relatively affordable price tag for an oversized 86-inch display. While it might be a little while before we see smart TVs this large at a price like this from this year’s TCL and Hisense lineups – these are arguable VIZIO’s closest competitors, there might still something to be desired here for me. While we clearly don’t have the complete specs on the new model just yet, some gamers aren’t going to be stoked with this whole “120fps in 1080p” action, and, all things considered, you can already score a 2023 smart TV this large from Samsung and TCL for less. Having said that, it is hard to make direct comparisons here without the complete spec sheet, so I think I’ll leave my final verdict on the value of this new 86-inch model from VIZIO until we get the complete picture.

