Android game and app deals: Pettson’s Inventions, Beastie Bay DX, Muse Dash, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals of the day is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just make sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet, and the Galaxy Tab A9+ models as well. Moving on to the apps, we have titles like Pettson’s Inventions, Beastie Bay DX, Muse Dash, PEG, Point., KNIGHTS, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

High Sea Saga DX features:

Riches of legend inhumed in secret sites across the world, savage monsters to thwart each turn of your trek, rival players looking to scuttle your ship–such maritime mayhem and more await on this finest of swashbuckling simulations!

You’ll need a trusty team to surmount the odds, not to mention a vessel–so make sure you choose only the savviest of seadogs, and construct a jolly craft of true piratical proportions!

