Save $50 on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ at best prices yet from $170

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $169.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity. Down to a new all-time low, today’s offer saves you $50 from its usual $220 price tag. This is only the second discount on the entry-level configuration and is an extra $10 under our previous mention from last month – right at launch. There’s also the larger 128GB capacity model that’s on sale today, which drops down to $219.99 from its usual $270 price tag.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this month. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

While today’s discount focuses on the most affordable tablet in Samsung’s current arsenal, we’re still tracking a chance to save on a more full-featured offering. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE also happens to land at all-time lows now that it’s on sale from $370. There are $80 in savings to go alongside its more capable Exynos 1380 chip and included S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

