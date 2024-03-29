Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with S Pen hits new $350 Amazon low ($100 off)

Joining ongoing deals on the S9 FE+ model, Amazon is now offering the more compact 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet starting from $349.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $20 under our previous mention from earlier this month and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. As part of this promotion, Amazon is also offering $50 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well – simply add the tablet above and the Galaxy Buds FE to your cart. This will knock 50% off the earbuds alongside the $100 in savings on the tablet itself. Check out our hands-on impressions here and head below for more details.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale today features a 10.9-inch display alongside an IP68 rating to safeguard it against water and dust. The 128GB internal storage with the ability to add up to 1TB more via a microSD card is joined by up to 18 hours of battery life per charge (“get a full charge in less than 90 minutes”), an Exynos chipset, 8MP camera, and an included S Pen to “create, draw, and take notes.”

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking for a larger display for your S Pen action or otherwise, you’ll want to head straight over to the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets. Now up to $131 off the going rates, you’re looking at new Amazon all-time low pricing on various configurations alongside the same promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

