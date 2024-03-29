Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with S Pen hits new $350 Amazon low ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$100 off $350
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Joining ongoing deals on the S9 FE+ model, Amazon is now offering the more compact 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android Tablet starting from $349.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is a straight up $100 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal clocks in at $20 under our previous mention from earlier this month and delivers a new Amazon all-time low. As part of this promotion, Amazon is also offering $50 in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE as well – simply add the tablet above and the Galaxy Buds FE to your cart. This will knock 50% off the earbuds alongside the $100 in savings on the tablet itself. Check out our hands-on impressions here and head below for more details. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE on sale today features a 10.9-inch display alongside an IP68 rating to safeguard it against water and dust. The 128GB internal storage with the ability to add up to 1TB more via a microSD card is joined by up to 18 hours of battery life per charge (“get a full charge in less than 90 minutes”), an Exynos chipset, 8MP camera, and an included S Pen to “create, draw, and take notes.”

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking for a larger display for your S Pen action or otherwise, you’ll want to head straight over to the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets. Now up to $131 off the going rates, you’re looking at new Amazon all-time low pricing on various configurations alongside the same promotion on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and...
SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new...
F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Game Boy Advance...
UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 portable power station returns to...
lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section is loaded wi...
Amazon all-time low hits ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1...
Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller hits be...
Nanoleaf app/touch-controlled smart light panels up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments