No ice needed: Rare deal hits Anker’s EverFrost off-grid wireless fridge cooler at $350 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some serious savings on the Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler 50. This all-in-one off-grid, adventure-ready cooling system regularly fetches $950 and is now selling $599.99 shipped in today’s Best Buy event. This is $350 in savings and the lowest price we can find on the brand’s innovative portable cooler fridge. The brand’s EverFrost coolers have been somewhat hard to come by since we had a chance to go hands-on last year, but now’s your chance to land the largest model in the lineup with a huge price drop. Details below.

The Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler might look like a typical cooler, outside of the modern, futuristic design that is, but it’s actually even more than that. There’s no ice needed for this cooler, it’s really more like a portable fridge that runs on a detachable 299Wh battery for “27 hours of wire-free cooling.” Alongside the 53L capacity, the battery can be recharged in four different ways: solar (100W max solar input), wall outlet, car socket, and 60W USB-C.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the Anker EverFrost for a more detailed breakdown of the user experience too.

If you don’t mind using ice, then a more traditional cooler will likely suit your needs just fine – and save you ton. The popular Coleman Chiller Series is a notable casual option, and you can scoop one up on Amazon for $30 shipped right now.

Anker EverFrost Dual-Zone Portable Cooler features:

No ice needed for cooling anymore, and get large storage zone with 62 bottles of 330ml drinks! Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler 50 can keep cool up to 27 hours with a 299Wh detachable battery integated. It can cools down in 30 mins with a long-lasting, fast and quiet refrigeration under 42dB. Wheels and handles are designed and included by default for portable use. Plus, it can be recharged from solar. Your perfect choice for outdoor camping and family roadtrips. (EverFrost Cooler 50 is built with New Battery).

