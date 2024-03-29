Score a pair of Siri-ready Onvis Matter Smart Plugs with Thread at $28 today ($14 ea.)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeOnvis
$14 ea. $28

The official authorized Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering the 2-pack of its Matter Smart Plugs with Thread down at $28.04 shipped after clipping on the on-page coupon. Regularly $33, this is a solid 15% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Matter plugs with Thread support tend to fetch a bit more of a premium than your standard solutions, but today’s deal does come in at a couple bucks under our previous mention on a per-plug basis at just over $14 a pop. These plugs are Matter-certified to work alongside Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear compatible with the universal smart home standard. Hit the jump for details. 

Alongside the multi-platform Matter support, this is also a Thread plug, “which makes it more responsive and efficient” – you can control it remotely “when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.” From there, you’ll be able to leverage smartphone control and make use of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri voice commands to control the gear connected to it. The usual scheduling and timer options are also in place here. 

Elsewhere in smart home deals, this morning we spotted a series of the popular Nanoleaf smart lighting sets on sale, including the triangles, hexagons, wood-like models, and more. Just be sure to also browse though the ongoing Philips Hue deals and these affordable Govee smart strip light sets – you can score 100-feet for just $11 right now. Everything else is waiting right here

Onvis Matter Smart Plugs with Thread:

This smart plug is Matter-certified and works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly. This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV. Control your smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the app, or use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Onvis

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Renogy’s Phoenix Elite power station with 9 ports and...
SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new...
F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Game Boy Advance...
UGREEN PowerRoam 2200 portable power station returns to...
lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section is loaded wi...
Amazon all-time low hits ESR’s new 15W Qi2 3-in-1...
Backbone One USB-C iPhone 15/Android controller hits be...
Nanoleaf app/touch-controlled smart light panels up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments