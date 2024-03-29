Score a pair of Siri-ready Onvis Matter Smart Plugs with Thread at $28 today ($14 ea.)

The official authorized Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering the 2-pack of its Matter Smart Plugs with Thread down at $28.04 shipped after clipping on the on-page coupon. Regularly $33, this is a solid 15% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Matter plugs with Thread support tend to fetch a bit more of a premium than your standard solutions, but today’s deal does come in at a couple bucks under our previous mention on a per-plug basis at just over $14 a pop. These plugs are Matter-certified to work alongside Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear compatible with the universal smart home standard. Hit the jump for details.

Alongside the multi-platform Matter support, this is also a Thread plug, “which makes it more responsive and efficient” – you can control it remotely “when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV.” From there, you’ll be able to leverage smartphone control and make use of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri voice commands to control the gear connected to it. The usual scheduling and timer options are also in place here.

Onvis Matter Smart Plugs with Thread:

This smart plug is Matter-certified and works with all certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. Even when your home internet goes offline, all Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly. This smart plug is enabled with Thread technology, which makes it more responsive and efficient. You can control it remotely when you’re away from home, as long as you have a HomePod mini or Apple TV. Control your smart plug from anywhere, anytime via the app, or use simple voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.

