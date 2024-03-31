Here’s an official look at LEGO’s new Sith Infiltrator set 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera minifig

Last week, we posted that LEGO would be revisiting one of the very first Star Wars sets come May 1, and now we have photos to prove it! The upcoming Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator will remake one of the original creations from the theme for not only the 25th anniversary of kits from a galaxy far, far away, but also to celebrate the same anniversary of The Phantom Menace – and the LEGO Group has sent over some images for us to share.

It’s been years since the LEGO Group has released a new Sith Infiltrator – since 2015 to be exact. Nearly a decade later, and we have a new one about to hit store shelves. Officially deemed Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator, this LEGO version of the ship will feature 640 pieces and stacks up to set number 75383. We’re still not 100% sure about the price, but it will either be $69.99 or $79.99 – our source has seen both floating around.

This version of Sith Infiltrator will be a scaled down model compared to previous releases. It’s the same approach that the company has been taking with tons of other starfighters over the years. We’ve seen it applied to the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Republic Gunship, Ghost, and just about everything else. The ship does feature folding wings and a cockpit.

Alongside LEGO set number 75383, you’re getting three minifigures. Because this is Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator, you’re, of course, getting the Sith apprentice. He lacks a cape, but sports a double-bladed red Lightsaber. Then there’s Qui-Gon Jinn as well as young Anakin Skywalker. The LEGO Group includes some probe droids, too.

Saw Gerrera included as a 25th anniversay minifig

This version of the Sith Infiltrator will also be continuing the company’s celebration of the LEGO Star Wars theme by including a new and exclusive minifigure. It has nothing to do with the Episode I theming, but gives builders a figure we’ve been asking for forever – Saw Gerrera. He joins the likes of Clone Trooper Fives and Darth Malek as the third 25th anniversary figure.

This is just the latest set from The Phantom Menace that we can officially confirlm will be hitting store shelves on May 1. That’s right before May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day). It’s also only part of the festivities, too. There’s going to be a total of seven sets, not including the gift with purchase, launching for the annual Star Wars Day action. Here’s a rundown of the whole lineup.

LEGO Sith Infiltrator 75383: $69.99 | 640 pieces

Grogu’s Escape 75378: $29.99 | 221 pieces

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | 718 pieces

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | 583 pieces

UCS Tie Interceptor 75382: $239.99 | Unknown part count

The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz 4-pack 40676: $54.99 | Unknown part count

Commander Cody BrickHeadz 40675: $9.99 | Unknown part count

