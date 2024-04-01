LEGO slated to launch $500 UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge with 10 minifigures this October

We have more to share about the upcoming LEGO UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge today. It’s been looming as the fall Ultimate Collector Series set since back in the beginning of 2023. Now over a year later, 9to5Toys can report on what to expect from the largest Star Wars set of 2024 before it’s release in October.

The whole idea of the UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge was first revealed as part of a survey to gauge builders’ interest in potential builds. That was over a year ago. The LEGO Group has now all but officially confirmed the rumor in the time since, and now seven months before hitting store shelves, 9to5Toys can share some more information about the set. Most of the info is being corroborated by other leakers in the space, though there are some discrepancies.

We’ll just share what we can confirm right now.

LEGO set number 75397 will debut on October 1 as the UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge. It will be the second Ultimate Collector Series set of the year and stacks up to 3,249 pieces. Others are saying 3,949, so we’ll be sure to circle back on this aspect closer to the reveal. The set will feature a detailed exterior as well as the same attention on the inside of the model. It’s like the UCS AT-AT in that it has some minifigure-scale interior elements.

As far as minifigures go, this will be continuing the legacy of other fall UCS sets by including more than just a pair of characters. I know last year saw the Venator go back to just two minifigs, but the LEGO Jabba’s Sail Barge will return to a whole collection of figs. There’s, of course, going to be Jabba the Hutt himself, as well as his little companion Salacious B. Crumb, Bib Fortuna, and a Gamorrean Guard. Max Rebo will be serenading all the patrons and gangsters on the barge with his first inclusion in a set in over a decade, while Klaatu will also make the cut. R2-D2 and C-3PO also are included.

But the biggest news we can share on the minifigure front is that Leia is going to be included under a new Huttslayer name. Gone are the days when the LEGO Group could call her Slave Leia. So they’re just embracing the other part of the opening to Return of the Jedi that makes her iconic. She will still have the golden bikini look that we’ve seen depicted in the past, it just comes with a slight optics change.

We can also report that there should at least be one additional figure in the set. That’ll bring the total up to ten.

Regardless of the actual part count number, we can confirm the price tag. All of those bricks, the furnished interior, and the upwards of 10 minifigures are going to mean this kit really fits in nicely with the pricing we’ve seen from past fall UCS sets. The Jabba’s Sail Barge will launch at $499.99.

