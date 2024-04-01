REDMAGIC debuts wild new ‘industry-first’ transparent cyberpunk MagSafe liquid smartphone cooler

Last time we checked in with the latest from REDMAGIC’s wild, high-tech gadget lineup, we featured its crazy transparent 150W charger with onboard display and custom RGB, and now it’s time for the new REDMAGIC VC COOLER 5 Pro. Described as a “new era of liquid cooling intelligence,” the VC COOLER 5 Pro is the brand’s next-generation smartphone cooling system that looks like it was pulled right from some futuristic sci-fi movie. All of the details and more imagery are waiting down below the fold.

New REDMAGIC VC COOLER 5 Pro

REDMAGIC is looking to revolutionize the space with new “innovative liquid cooling technology,” featuring a patented VC Liquid Cooling system that “delivers powerful 36W super cooling, achieving temperatures as low as -12°.” While not necessarily a big issue for average users, anyone who spends hours gaming on mobile devices has certainly experienced what it feels like to have your handset start to burn up in the palm of your hands. And frankly, I might want one of these cyberpunk gadgets anyway, just for the vibes.

The REDMAGIC VC Cooler 5 Pro is an advanced cooling system designed to enhance performance with a Cyberpunk design. It is highly effective in reducing temperatures by up to 35 degrees Celsius and can reach a low of -12 degrees Celsius. With superior cooling technology, this device provides an enhanced gaming experience and sets new performance standards

It makes use of a newly designed heat dissipation system with a VC cooling architecture, a 50% increase in effectiveness over the last model, and a 7-blade fan with an “ultra-low noise hollow suspended air duct” to help the cause. It is, according to the brand, the “industry’s first cooler with liquid cooling material.”

…employing a groundbreaking welding process and incorporating a special heat-conductive material acetone. This innovative technology, pioneered by REDMAGIC, ensures efficient heat dissipation, resulting in optimal cooling performance even during intense gaming sessions.

The cooling is great and all, but this magnetic add-on looks so cool I might want one anyway. It features at transparent design, much like the charger we featured recently, showcasing the internal tech and the onboard RGB lighting. Users can customize the lighting action with the companion app too.

The new REDMAGIC VC COOLER 5 Pro is being unveiled right now, but it will be available for purchase at $59 come April 15, 2024 – here’s to hoping we get a nice launch deal like the charger. We will keep you updated.

