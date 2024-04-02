The ‘world’s fastest’ 1.5TB microSD card from SanDisk hits second-best price at $100 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $99.99 shipped. This one launched back in October at $150 and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. We did see it drop down to $88 early last week, but it jumped back up in price quite quickly. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon otherwise, coming in at $10 under the next best price we saw before that. A notable option for drone pilots and filmographers that require a high-capacity microSD solution that also ships with the full-size SD adapter, SanDisk says this is the “world’s fastest 1.5TB UHS-I microSD card.” More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

Alongside being compatible with drones and camera rigs, it is also ready for “Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops” with speeds up to 150MB/s and A1-rated performance – “A1 performance is 1500 read IOPS, 500 write IOPS.”

Another notable option in the high-capacity category comes by way of the deals we spotted yesterday on Lexar’s 160MB/s 1TB microSD cards. You’ll find a new all-time low at $76.50 on its 1066X 150MB/s model alongside its 1TB PLAY model down at $69.50. Those deals join a host of other Lexar storage offers including a new all-time low on its brand new 2TB SL500 2,000MB/s portable SSD as well. Everything is organized for you right here.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card features:

Expand your storage in a flash: ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.

Increase your TV show, movie, and Full HD video recording collections dramatically with up to a massive 1.5TB. (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See SanDisk official website for more info. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.)

Transfer files fast with up to 150MB/s read speeds and SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader. (Engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions, and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. Reader sold separately.)

