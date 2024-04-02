Android game and app deals: AntVentor, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Imperial Settlers, more

Tuesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below. We also have deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Pro/360 as well as Motorola’s Moto G 5G smartphone, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like AntVentor, Gold Rush! Anniversary, Imperial Settlers, Aftermath, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

AntVentor features:

AntVentor is a short point and click quest game about one unordinary inventor-ant and his adventure in an amazing photorealistic Macroworld. Amazing storyline, with interesting engaging quests, unique photorealistic macroworld graphics and smart, mysterious tasks will guarantee you lots of fun in this ABSOLUTELY point and click Quest game! AntVentor is the first short chapter of the AntTrilogy series about an ant named Florantine and his unusual adventures in a photorealistic macroworld.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!