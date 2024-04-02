This HORI Pokémon-themed Split Pad controller for Switch falls to new $42 low (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact Ergonomic Controller, the Pikachu and Mimikyu model for $41.67 shipped. Down from its $60 price tag, this ergonomic controller only saw three discounts over the first 10 months of 2023, with Black Friday sales bringing more frequent price changes in smaller $5 to $10 increments which has continued into the new year. Today’s deal comes in as a much bigger 31% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

Whether you’re a collector or just a massive fan of the Pokémon series, this special-edition model gives you the same “full-size” controller experience in handheld mode that other Split Pad Pro models are known for. Offering up turbo functionality, it also provides a collection of buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and more. It also brings a balanced splash of artwork to the otherwise mono-toned colors of standard controllers, with a stylized rendering of Pikachu and the equally cute phantom mimic, Mimikyu. And for those ghost lovers out there, you’ll also find the Gengar model discounted to $53.

Amazon is also offering alternative options for your Switch’s controller needs, with the popular HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set currently going for $74. You’ll also find the Volcanic Red model going for $43, and the Translucent Black model going for $38. And if you’re just in need of replacements or additional PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips, Amazon is offering them at a discounted $13.

And if you’ve wanted to invest in more immersive lighting for your home, especially ones that can react to your gameplay and extend the atmosphere past the edges of your screen, check out the ongoing deals for a wide array of RGBIC Govee lights that can turn basic fluorescent lighting into an immersive visual experience.

HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact Controller features:

Full-size controller experience in Handheld Mode. Designed for All Nintendo Switch Systems. Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch — OLED Model

Ergonomic form factor with back grips for added comfort

Easy to use full-size analog sticks and D-pad

Turbo functionality & programmable rear buttons

Available in Pikachu & Mimikyu and Gengar designs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!