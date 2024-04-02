Ubiquiti debuts new UniFi Gateway Max security router with four 2.5GbE ports

Ubiquiti has yet another UniFi gateway out! Hooray. The UniFi Gateway Max justifies its $199 price tag and addition to the lineup with a full slate of 2.5Gb Ethernet ports and all of the usual security features that Ubiquiti is known for.

Ubiquti’s latest attempt to saturate its lineup with as many different SKUs to see what sticks has arrived. It’s the new UniFi Gateway Max. This is effectively just an upgraded version of the Gateway Lite that we saw debut last November. It has the same compact footprint that Ubiquiti has been sticking with lately and offers full UniFi gateway support. There’s four 2.5GbE ports on the back with a single 2.5GbE WAN input.

You’ll pay $199 for the new Gateway Max, which steps up from the more entry-level price tag on the Gateway Lite and its $129 MSRP.

It comes powered by a more capable Quad-core ARM Cortex A53 1.5 GHz processor and can handle more bandwidth than its little brother. There’s also double the memory. The main feature here is supporting a larger network than the UniFi Gateway Lite. It has all of the same threat detection features, ad filtering tech, and VLAN traffic isolation – just with more power to support more devices.

UniFi Gateway Max versus the UniFi Gateway Lite

The UniFi Gateway Max also has the same limitations as its Lite counterpart. You’ll need to already have your own UniFi installation in order to use it, as this isn’t an actual network controller. It can be managed with your existing UniFi hosting or CloudKey.

Ubiquiti, if you’re reading this, can you please start unifying the naming scheme across your product lineup? We’re getting Maxes, Ultra, Lites, and so many other names that it is getting confusing to keep track of which is better than the other.

Okay, with that out of my system – it’s great to see something like the UniFi Gateway Max debut. At least for more dedicated homelabbers or small business owners. I think most of my audience is going to be better suited by the UniFi Gateway Lite, but having the option to pay an extra $70 to get four 2.5GbE ports is definitely going to appeal to some of you out there.

