Rare Amazon discounts take 20% off eero Max 7 mesh Wi-Fi systems from $480

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on its new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 Mesh systems. These new Wi-Fi packages were first revealed last September and have only been on sale twice so far. Now, just in time to give your home network a spring refresh, you can take 20% off three different bundles. A single eero Max 7 Router sells for $479.99 shipped after you redeem the on-page coupon or apply code EERO7 at checkout. This is $120 off the usual $600 price tag, the second-best discount to date, and the lowest price in months. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect, or check out the deals below.

All of the eero Max 7 deals today:

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution. The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage.

You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocating for the smart home age we live in, and then some, and the pair of 2.5GbE slots only double down on its future-proof design. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure to make these some of the most capable consumer-grade Wi-Fi systems around.

More on the new eero Max 7 systems:

Wi-Fi 7 technology can provide more than twice the speed of Wi-Fi 6, so you can enjoy greater capacity, less latency, and more efficiency on your network. With two 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, you can enjoy wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps, wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, and multi-gigabit backhaul speeds—making your network seriously fast. Our patented TrueMesh network intelligence dynamically finds the ideal path for data transfer, limiting interference and helping ensure fast, reliable internet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!