Latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones hit best price ever: $223 (Reg. $349)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesBose
Reg. $349 $223
a person wearing a hat and sunglasses

Alongside its flagship Ultra set that debuted last fall, Bose also released the latest edition of its standard Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are in many ways a direct follow up to the beloved QuietComfort 45s and are now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While the high-end Ultras were recently dropped $50 to $379 and we have seen the standard set at $249 a few times now, you can now score the Cypress Green Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones down at $223.20 shipped for a limited-time. Regularly $349, this is $126 off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked on the noise cancelling headphones. Head below for more details. 

The latest Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are a wonderful set of headphones that come in at well below the Ultra models. They deliver the brand’s legendary noise cancellation tech as well the Aware Mode, allowing users to “toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.” From there, you’ll find 24 hours of wireless battery life alongside a 15-minute quick charge that adds an additional 2.5 hours of listening time. The main difference between these and the much more pricey Ultras is the spatial audio tech. 

Don’t expect to get the Bose quality seal of approval, but for something far more affordable, check out the deal we spotted this morning on Anker’s Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $79 and swing by our headphones hub for more. 

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Bose

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 2-pack of multi-color/white TP-Link Matter smart b...
Save $20 on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smar...
Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, solar pane...
Razer officially launches ‘world’s first...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months startin...
Joe’s New Balance cuts an extra 20% off running s...
EGO’s new Power+ electric mini bike with dual 56V bat...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to second-best pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments