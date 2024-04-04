Latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones hit best price ever: $223 (Reg. $349)

Alongside its flagship Ultra set that debuted last fall, Bose also released the latest edition of its standard Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are in many ways a direct follow up to the beloved QuietComfort 45s and are now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While the high-end Ultras were recently dropped $50 to $379 and we have seen the standard set at $249 a few times now, you can now score the Cypress Green Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones down at $223.20 shipped for a limited-time. Regularly $349, this is $126 off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked on the noise cancelling headphones. Head below for more details.

The latest Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are a wonderful set of headphones that come in at well below the Ultra models. They deliver the brand’s legendary noise cancellation tech as well the Aware Mode, allowing users to “toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.” From there, you’ll find 24 hours of wireless battery life alongside a 15-minute quick charge that adds an additional 2.5 hours of listening time. The main difference between these and the much more pricey Ultras is the spatial audio tech.

Don’t expect to get the Bose quality seal of approval, but for something far more affordable, check out the deal we spotted this morning on Anker’s Space One Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $79 and swing by our headphones hub for more.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control.

