Rad Power flash sale gives you up to $400 off e-bike and free accessory starting from $1,199

Rad Power Bikes has launched a new flash sale through April 10 that is taking up to $400 off three select e-bike models and also giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. The biggest discount is on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model for $1,199 shipped. Usually fetching $1,599 since the company lowered prices across its lineup of models, this e-bike saw plenty of discounts over 2023, with most of them being limited-time flash sales that often brought costs down to $1,399. Since the new year began we’ve already seen one flash sale bring the cost down further to the current $1,199 low, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the trend as a 25% markdown off the going rate that lands at the lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a semi-integrated 672Wh battery, the RadRover 6 Plus e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travels with a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the 5-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 26-inch by 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires alongside water-resistant connectors and wiring harness for when your joy ride diverts off-road. The frame has been designed for maximum ergonomic comfort and solid handling – especially for riders at the bottom end of the height recommendation range.

You’ll also find the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike and the RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike included in the sale as well, with both models sitting at a discounted rate of $1,599 shipped. Both come equipped with a 750W geared hub motor alongside a 672Wh capacity battery that gives them a max speed of 20 MPH at a range of 50+ miles for the RadCity 5 Plus and 45+ miles for the RadWagon 4. Both models offer five levels of pedal assistance with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a wide array of features like a water-resistant wiring harness, integrated taillight with brake light functionality, an LED headlight, fenders for both wheels, an integrated rear storage rack, and a backlit LCD display that gives you a battery level indicator, speedometer, odometer, trip odometer, pedal assist level, and wattmeter. The RadWagon 4’s display also includes a USB port to charge your devices.

This flash sale will continue through March 31, with the discount being automatically applied in cart when you add one of the three above e-bikes and an accessory under $100. You can browse through Rad Power’s included accessories here. And head over to our Green Deals hub to look through all the other e-bike brands that are having spring sales, as well as deals on power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

RadRover 6 Plus Features:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated e-bike in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!