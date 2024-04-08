Popular anti-stick drift CRKD Switch LE Nitro Deck controller at $60 (33% off)

Update: This deal is now live once again by way of a limited-time on-page coupon at Amazon.

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is giving folks a chance to secure the Nitro Deck Limited Edition Nintendo Switch controller with the included carrying case starting from $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, you can score the standard issue model on sale for $49.99 right now, down from the regular $60 price tag. The Nitro Deck has quickly become one of, if not, the most popular Switch controllers out there, and now’s your chance to score this bundle at the second-lowest price ever – it comes within $5 of the one-time low. Head below for more details.

The Nitro Deck har garnered mass praise among Switch gamers, not in the least of which because of its implementation of anti-stick drift Hall Effects sensors that enhance “the longevity of your controller while elevating your gaming experience on Nintendo Switch.” You can even use it as a wired controller on PC and Switch alongside motion control gyro compatibility and rumble support (Switch only).

While CRKD has put the next-generation plus model up for pre-order at this point, that one will cost you $97 right now to secure. The model on sale here delivers a similar setup at a much lower price tag just without some of the added bonus bells and whistles you can read about in detail as part of our launch coverage.

Nitro Deck Limited Edition Nintendo Switch controller features:

The Nitro Deck handheld pro controller for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED Model has Hall Effect Sensor thumbsticks and Triggers which offers no stick drift and precise controls, enhancing the longevity of your controller while elevating your gaming experience on Nintendo Switch. Ergonomic build for long gaming sessions, the Nitro Deck offers comfort and speed, with no stick drift allowing you to play your favorite games comfortably, for longer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!