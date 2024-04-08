Greenworks 80V 730 CFM cordless electric blower clears away debris for $180 (Reg. $250)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Blower for $179.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it began 2023 above its MSRP by $10, until February when it first dropped to $213 before seeing regular discounts throughout the rest of the year. It saw its biggest price drop in July when it fell to the $175 all-time low before riding a higher $194 rate through Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal is a repeat from last month that comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 2.5Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 70 minutes of continuous runtime on low setting.

Greenworks recently released its very own e-bike, the Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike, which is getting its first official discount. It has a 750W brushless rear hub motor alongside an integrated and removable 4.0Ah battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single 40 minute charge. Likewise, EGO Power+ released its new Electric Mini Bike only a few months ago, equipped with a 1,000W rear hub motor and two 7.5Ah batteries that hits 28 MPH for a 20-mile range. Both of these e-bikes’ batteries can be used across their respective tool ecosystems when not being used to power the vehicles.

Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Blower Features:

80V BRUSHLESS BLOWER: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER/TURBO: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

CRUISE CONTROL/LIGHTWEIGHT: For better handling and less user fatigue

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!