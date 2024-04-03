New Greenworks Venture 80V 26-inch all-terrain mountain e-bike gets first discount to $1,575

Amazon is offering the Greenworks Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike for $1,574.99 shipped. Down from a $2,100 price tag, this e-bike was first announced back in September and slated to debut “in early 2024.” Since its release at the very start of the new year, it has been riding its MSRP, with today’s deal landing as the first official discount that we’ve seen. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and marks the new all-time low going forward. All-in-all this opportunity gives you back $525 in savings.

This new e-bike model from Greenworks comes equipped with a 750W brushless rear hub motor alongside an integrated and removable 4.0Ah battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single 40 minute charge. The 4.0Ah battery is also compatible with 75+ other tools within the company’s 80V ecosystem, allowing you to swap in other batteries you may already have for extended riding times or use this bike’s battery for jobs around your home. It has three levels of pedal assistance with a 7-speed Shimano gear shifter, and even has a walk-assist mode for when you may have to push the bike up a steeper-than-normal slope. It also features 26-inch by 4-inch all-terrain Kenda fat tires, dual mechanical disc brakes, an IPX4 waterproof rating, a high-intensity LED headlight, and a digital LCD display that gives you real-time performance data alongside typical setting controls – including Bluetooth connection for further personalization and tracking your travels.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring into March sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Mountain e-bike features:

BRUSHLESS HIGH-PERFORMANCE MOTOR – Ride against different terrains with the high efficiency brushless motor that provides 20MPH of max speed and excellent climbing performance.

3 PEDAL ASSIST MODES & 7-SPEED SHIFT – 7-Speed rear wheel shifts and 3-level pedal assist modes for smooth riding uphill, downhill, rough terrain or any other condition.

26″x4″ SHOCK-ABSORB ALL TERRAIN FAT TIRE – 26″x4″ fat tires bring enhanced skid resistance, gripping and handling. Allowing you to easily ride on sand beach, mud road and stone road.

SAFE & COMFORTABLE RIDING EXPERIENCE – IPX4 waterproof e-bike with LCD display screen, dual-disc brakes, seat and front suspensions and torque sensor to ensure safety and comfort for every ride.

GREENWORKS PRO 80V TECHNOLOGY – The Greenworks Pro 80V battery powers over 75+ tools. Provides more power, performance, and run-time with no memory loss after charging. Life. Powered. By Greenworks.

