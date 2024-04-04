EGO’s new Power+ electric mini bike with dual 56V batteries see rare $100 discount

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ Electric Mini Bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from $2,099, its already seen four previous discounts since its release in February. The first discount dropped the bike from its initial $2,999 MSRP to $2,399, and was followed by three more consecutive price cuts to the $1,999 low before rising back to its new $2,099 list price by the end of March. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown back to the all-time low and gives you a total of $1,000 in savings off the original MSRP. Learn more about this bike by heading below or you can read through our announcement coverage over at Electrek.

This electric mini bike from EGO is intended for riders age 16 and up, coming equipped with a 1,000W rear hub motor and two 7.5Ah ARC batteries that push it to a 28 MPH max speed for up to 20 miles on a single charge. The 7.5Ah batteries are also compatible with every tool within the EGO Power+ ecosystem, allowing you to swap in other batteries you may already have for extended riding times or use this bike’s battery for jobs around your home. It has three different riding modes (ECO, normal, and sport), as well as a reverse function, and also features dual hydraulic disc brakes, an LED headlight, onboard storage large enough to hold a third battery, an IPX4 weather-resistance rating, and a digital display that gives you real-time performance metrics and controls.

Like EGO, Greenworks has also released some EVs of its own, with the Venture 80V 26-inch All-Terrain Fat-Tire Mountain e-bike getting its first official discount. It has a 750W brushless rear hub motor alongside an integrated and removable 4.0Ah battery that propels the e-bike up to 20 MPH for up to 22 miles on a single 40 minute charge. Similar to the above e-bike, its batteries are compatible with 75+ other tools in the company’s 80V ecosystem. Learn more about it here.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring into March sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

EGO Power+ Electric Mini Bike features:

Powerful hub motor delivers quiet acceleration with top speeds up to 28 MPH.

Up to 20 miles of range on a single charge with 2 x 7.5Ah ARC Lithium batteries.

Three driving modes + reverse: ECO, Normal, and Sport modes with parental controls for a fully customizable riding experience.

Digital display to monitor speed, acceleration, range, and more.

Dual hydraulic disc brakes.

