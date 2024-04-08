PowerA and HORI officially licensed Switch controller chargers from $17 (Up to 30% off)

We have spotted a couple notable deals on Nintendo Switch controller chargers starting with the HORI Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand at $23.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this one more typically sells for $30 and you can now knock an additional $6 off. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked in several months, delivering over 30% in savings. You’re looking at an officially licensed solution made to house and charge up to four Joy-Con at one time. There’s LED charging status indicators and it can plug directly into the Switch Dock. More deals and details below.

If you’re a Nintendo Pro Controller user, Amazon is also offering a notable deal on the PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch. Regularly $30, you can now land this one in your game room down at $17.19 Prime shipped. While it has been sitting at $21.50 as of late, this is the best price of the year and the lowest we can find. PowerA has designed this officially licensed model to charge up a pair of Joy-Con and a Nintendo Pro Controller (also compatible with all PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch controllers) at the same time with LED indicators at the ready.

While we are talking Nintendo, Amazon has just launched a fresh new Switch game sale loaded with Mario, Zelda, Splatoon, and Kirby titles. Everything is now 33% off the going rate and you can get a complete breakdown of the deals right here.

HORI Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charge Stand features:

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

Charge up to 4 Joy-Con at once

LEDs indicate charge status

Plugs into Nintendo Switch Dock

