Amazon launches Nintendo Switch game sale: Up to 33% off Mario, Kirby, Zelda, Splatoon, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
33% off $40

Joining this morning’s collection of console game deals, Amazon has now launched a new Nintendo Switch game sale featuring many of the best first-party titles. While you won’t find some of the newest releases in there, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder (here’s our full review of this one), Super Mario RPG, or the new Princess Peach game, there is plenty of Mario, Kirby, Zelda, and Splatoon up for grabs. A notable chance to shore up your first-party Switch game library, titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 3 are all now 33% off the going rate. Check out all of the best deals from the sale event down below. 

Amazon Switch game sale deals:

***Note: We have also added some notable Switch game deals from today’s roundup into the list below as well. 

Elsewhere in the world of Nintendo, we are also still tracking a rare deal on the Aloha Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle and be sure to scope out the ongoing deals we have on Nintendo eShop gift cards to score some even lower prices during the next eShop game sale. 

Kirby and the Forgotten Land features:

  • Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey on a delightful 3D platforming adventure
  • Explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization
  • Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack and explore. They can even be evolved to become stronger!
  • Inhale real-world objects and transform using Mouthful Mode—swallowing a vending machine will allow you to shoot out cans
  • Bring along a second player to control Bandana Waddle Dee and take on the forgotten world together

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Android game and app deals: Don’t Starve titles, ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance disc...
We love Anker’s PowerCore 24K power bank, now it̵...
Kensington’s dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Hub is Ma...
Pit Boss 440 Deluxe wood pellet grill offers 518-square...
Best Buy has ASUS’ Extreme 120Hz 7-inch ROG Ally ...
Save $170 on Shark’s AI Ultra robot vacuum and mop in...
Popular anti-stick drift CRKD Switch LE Nitro Deck cont...
Load more...
Show More Comments