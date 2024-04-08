Amazon launches Nintendo Switch game sale: Up to 33% off Mario, Kirby, Zelda, Splatoon, more

Joining this morning’s collection of console game deals, Amazon has now launched a new Nintendo Switch game sale featuring many of the best first-party titles. While you won’t find some of the newest releases in there, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder (here’s our full review of this one), Super Mario RPG, or the new Princess Peach game, there is plenty of Mario, Kirby, Zelda, and Splatoon up for grabs. A notable chance to shore up your first-party Switch game library, titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 3 are all now 33% off the going rate. Check out all of the best deals from the sale event down below.

Amazon Switch game sale deals:

***Note: We have also added some notable Switch game deals from today’s roundup into the list below as well.

Elsewhere in the world of Nintendo, we are also still tracking a rare deal on the Aloha Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle and be sure to scope out the ongoing deals we have on Nintendo eShop gift cards to score some even lower prices during the next eShop game sale.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land features:

Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey on a delightful 3D platforming adventure

Explore a mysterious world with abandoned structures, remnants of a past civilization

Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack and explore. They can even be evolved to become stronger!

Inhale real-world objects and transform using Mouthful Mode—swallowing a vending machine will allow you to shoot out cans

Bring along a second player to control Bandana Waddle Dee and take on the forgotten world together

