Journey’s ‘Apple-certified’ 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with 15W iPhone charging at $136 (20% off)

After going in and out of stock since its release, Journey is now once again offering its more premium 15W TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe charging stand with a solid deal attached. This one takes things up a notch from the model we reviewed previously with higher-end specs and the “Apple certified” seal of approval. While we have more recently been focused on the brand’s even newer releases, like the fabric-wrapped 10,000mAh Kickstand Power Bank and its Apple Find My Passport wallet, both of which we walked away impressed with after going hands-on, you can once again save a solid 20% off the brand’s best MagSafe charging stand using code SAVE20 at checkout. All of the details are down below.

Coming directly from the brand’s official site, you can now score the Journey TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station down at $135.99 shipped using the code above. Regularly $170, this is matching our previous mentions and among the lowest prices we have tracked. Journey very rarely offers more than 20% off any of its gear, outside of very limited launch offers, and now’s your chance to score its best charger at a discount.

This one sports a 3-in-1 desktop standing design, with landing pads for your iPhone 12 through 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The MagSafe iPhone stand delivers 15W of power while the Apple Watch Fast Charging prowess is delivered by way of a magnetic charger on the backside. All of which is powered by the included 30W wall charger and 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable Journey is throwing in for the price of entry.

Journey TRIO ULTRA 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station features:

Simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods/Pro, Apple Watch

Works with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, Apple Watch Series 1-9, SE, Ultra 1/2, AirPods(Wireless charging models)

Supports 15W Fast Charging for iPhone

Supports Fast charging for Apple Watch and AirPods

Certified under Made for MagSafe and MFi.

Vertical build consumes less desk space

Swivel your phone screen angle up to 55 degrees

Securely grips your phone with extra strong magnets

Weighted base suits single-hand operation

1 Year warranty-backed

