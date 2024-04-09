LEGO slated to launch three new Dreamzzz sets on May 1

Today, we’re getting a first look at three upcoming LEGO Dreamzzz sets. In what will mark the third wave of the new in-house theme, there are three massive new kits coming soon including a buildable raven pirate ship, robotic T-Rex, and a sleek mecha.

Today’s reveal shows off what will be three of the larger sets from the theme so far. Each one stacks up to over 900 pieces and assembles some of the more whimsical models from the lineup. That is the name of the game with Dreamzzz, but it’s great to see the same vibes continue. Here’s a breakdown of the sets launching on May 1:

The Never Witch’s Midnight Raven (71478) | 1,203 pieces

Cooper’s Robot Dinosaur C-Rex (71484) | 917 pieces

Mateo and Z-Blob the Knight Battle Mech (71485) | 1,333 pieces

We don’t currently have pricing for the mid-year lineup, either. But we should hear more soon from the LEGO Group as the launch on the first of next month draws closer.

Amongst the lineup of new Dreamzzz 2024 sets are three massive LEGO models. We have a Raven Ship that combines in some Baba Yaga vibes with a detachable house that sports some long chicken-like legs as one of the headliners. There’s also a mechanical T-Rex that has a vivid blue and red color scheme. My favorite of the three new sets has to be the mecha. I know, surprise surprise. But it’s just so cool! The sleek white and blue design is already so awesome, but the fact that Z-Blob is getting more love has me even more excited.

