Score even deeper deals at adidas, Old Navy, Domino’s, and more with gift cards up to 20% off

Justin Kahn -
20% off $40+
a sign on the side of a building

As part of its deals of the day, Newegg is now offering a few notable gift card deals starting with this $100 adidas card. You can now score a $100 adidas gift card with a FREE $25 promotional adidas credit for $100 with email delivery. You’re essentially trading $100 in adidas money for $125 to use towards anything the brand sells on its official site or in-store.  If you plan on buying anything there over the next few months or more, you might as well have some free credit in your pocket beforehand. These gift cards deals tend to be the only way to land even deeper deals in the sitewide sales we feature on a regular basis and on new releases that are regularly excluded from them. Head below for more details and additional gift card offers. 

More gift card deals:

Speaking of adidas, we are currently tracking up to 30% off new arrivals and more as part of the brand’s Spring Sale event. You’ll find details on that and plenty more apparel deals waiting in our curated fashion hub right here

adidas gift card details:

  • A maximum of 5 gift cards may be redeemed on 1 order
  • Not available for International use
  • Not redeemable at miteam.com, yeezysupply.com, TaylorMade, y-3, Reebok or Rockport
  • May be redeemed for merchandise on adidas.com and in adidas Sport Performance, adidas Originals, and adidas Outlet stores in the United States
  • “Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message
  • Print Card or Store to Google Pay / Apple Wallet

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lexar’s brand new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD ju...
OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds ...
Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming ...
LEGO Commander Cody BrickHeadz revealed alongside two n...
Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum returns to $300...
Score a pair of Siri-ready meross Matter mini smart plu...
Save big during J.Crew Factory’s Flash Sale offer...
Lectric’s XPedition dual-battery cargo e-bike hits $1...
Load more...
Show More Comments