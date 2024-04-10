Android game and app deals: Towaga Among Shadows, The Ramen Sensei, and more

Justin Kahn -
Towaga: Among Shadows

The mid-week Android game and app deals have come back around again and you’ll find all of Wednesday’s best offers waiting down below. Be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the OnePlus 12 with a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro, the official Google Pixel 7a cases, and Anker’s Space Q45 Noise Cancelling Headphones, but for now it’s on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Towaga: Among Shadows, The Ramen Sensei, Zoo Park Story, Suzy Cube, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals. 

In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples. Discover devastating spells, improve your abilities and unlock new gear granting you the power to fight Metnal the Voidmonger and his Legion of Darkness. Progress through more than 70 unique levels and explore the 4 different game modes while uncovering the mysterious past of the Az’Kalar through many story-driven unlockable artifacts.

