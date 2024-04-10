Save $50 on Anker’s Space Q45 Noise Cancelling Headphones at $100 (All colors)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, you can now save $50 on all three colors. Today’s 33% in savings is matching the previous deal price and lands on par with the discount we tracked over the Black Friday deal season last year. We came away mostly impressed with the Q45 set and the A40 earbuds for the price after going hands-on for review, and now you land a set for even less. Complete with extended battery life, onboard noise cancellation, and a comfortable build, you can get more details down below.

The Soundcore Space Q45 headphones deliver a noise cancelling system of the adaptive sort that targets various environmental situations (indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight) and automatically “selects a suitable level to match your location.” From there, you’ll find 50 hours of battery life on a single charge (up to 65 without the noise cancelling action) alongside an additional 4 hours of listening after a 5 minute quick charge. The 40mm drivers support LDAC for hi-res wireless sound and are covered with pushy padding for a comfortable listening experience, according to our hands-on time with the headphones.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, scope out the ongoing price drops on Beats Studio Pro that are now $150 off the going rate. Now available in all four colors down at $200 shipped, these are among our favorite options in the price range and you can take a look at the details right here while the price is still right. Everything else is in our curated headphones deal hub.

Anker’s Space Q45 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones feature:

98% Less Noise for Your Journey: The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones.

Make Every Space Your Own: Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

Ideal for Traveling: 50 hours of playtime in noise cancelling mode will cover an around-the-world flight without needing to recharge. In normal mode, get up to 65 hours of playtime and if you are low on battery, charge for 5 minutes for 4 hours of playtime.

