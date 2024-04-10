Save $50 on Anker’s Space Q45 Noise Cancelling Headphones at $100 (All colors)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Reg. $150 $100

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, you can now save $50 on all three colors. Today’s 33% in savings is matching the previous deal price and lands on par with the discount we tracked over the Black Friday deal season last year. We came away mostly impressed with the Q45 set and the A40 earbuds for the price after going hands-on for review, and now you land a set for even less. Complete with extended battery life, onboard noise cancellation, and a comfortable build, you can get more details down below. 

The Soundcore Space Q45 headphones deliver a noise cancelling system of the adaptive sort that targets various environmental situations (indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight) and automatically “selects a suitable level to match your location.” From there, you’ll find 50 hours of battery life on a single charge (up to 65 without the noise cancelling action) alongside an additional 4 hours of listening after a 5 minute quick charge. The 40mm drivers support LDAC for hi-res wireless sound and are covered with pushy padding for a comfortable listening experience, according to our hands-on time with the headphones

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, scope out the ongoing price drops on Beats Studio Pro that are now $150 off the going rate. Now available in all four colors down at $200 shipped, these are among our favorite options in the price range and you can take a look at the details right here while the price is still right. Everything else is in our curated headphones deal hub

Anker’s Space Q45 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Headphones feature:

  • 98% Less Noise for Your Journey: The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones.
  • Make Every Space Your Own: Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.
  • Ideal for Traveling: 50 hours of playtime in noise cancelling mode will cover an around-the-world flight without needing to recharge. In normal mode, get up to 65 hours of playtime and if you are low on battery, charge for 5 minutes for 4 hours of playtime.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lexar’s brand new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD ju...
OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds ...
Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming ...
LEGO Commander Cody BrickHeadz revealed alongside two n...
Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum returns to $300...
Score a pair of Siri-ready meross Matter mini smart plu...
Save big during J.Crew Factory’s Flash Sale offer...
Lectric’s XPedition dual-battery cargo e-bike hits $1...
Load more...
Show More Comments