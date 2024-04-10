Roku debuts its ‘best TVs ever’ with new 120Hz Pro Series lineup, 2nd Gen voice remote, more

Today Roku is debuting and launching its 2024 lineup of Pro Series smart TVs. Now available for purchase at Best Buy and elsewhere, the latest lineup is looking to deliver some notable higher-end specs than some folks might associate with the brand’s more affordable entry level models. Hit the jump for a closer look at the brand new 2024 Roku Pro Series Smart TV lineup alongside the new Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition).

Roku debuts new Pro Series 120Hz smart TVs today

The new Roku Pro Series Smart TV lineup features mini-LED backlighting “for deep blacks and dazzling highlights” alongside a 4K QLED 120Hz panel designed to produce “more than a billion colors.” You’ll also find HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQTM as well as an all-new flagship processor and upgraded memory architecture that are said to make this new lineup the fastest and most responsive the brand has ever delivered – the new dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for Roku Smart Picture Max automatically adjusts picture settings to optimal levels depending on the source.

The new displays feature a 1.9-inch depth measurement and a “striking shadowbox frame” alongside Wi-Fi 6, a Bluetooth headphone mode for private viewing, and a gaming-ready design too:

Automatic game mode drops you right in the action. Enjoy tear-free gaming with 120Hz refresh, AMD Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, and VRR.

Backdrops

On top of that, Roku is stepping into the art mode game as well. The new Pro Series TVs are ushering in a feature the brand calls Backdrops – “a new experience that will soon be available to all Roku TVs and streaming devices.” It is essentially like the art modes we have seen from other brands, allowing users to display art in between viewing experiences to help the displays seamlessly blend into your decor. “Together with the Pro Series’ sleek shadowbox aesthetic and its unique wall mount design, Backdrops makes the TV a beautiful centerpiece for your home.”

The new Roku Pro Series Smart TVs come in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models and are now available for purchase. But starting at $900 and ranging up to $1,700, we can help but think it’s going to be an uphill battle in the marketplace for these displays. With the proliferation of brands like TCL and Hisense over the last few years or more, the sort of mid-tier smart TV space has become a crowded one, with more and more folks opting to save some cash, side-stepping the premium Samsung, LG, and Sony models in favor of comparable specs from Hisense and TCL. Roku is clearly a player in the streaming device space, but at prices like this, it feels like it might be hard to edge out the latest (and 2023 models) from the other major TV brands out there. Nonetheless, Roku fans and those impressed with the design here can now score one of the new Pro Series models:

55-inch Roku Pro Series Smart TV $899.99

65-inch Roku Pro Series Smart TV $1,199.99

75-inch Roku Pro Series Smart TV $1,699.99

And here are the details on the new Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition) that carries a $29.99 list – it will be available at “major retailers in the coming months.”

Longer-lasting rechargeable battery

Touch-activated backlit buttons

Hands-free and push-to-talk voice controls

Voice-activated lost remote finder

TV power, volume, and mute buttons

Live TV guide and quick launch shortcuts

