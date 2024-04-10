Save $49 on Apple’s official Space Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID at $150 low

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $149.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. This Space Black keyboard normally fetches $199, and is now clocking in at the best price of the year. We last saw it on sale back at the beginning of the year for $170, and now as the second discount in 2024 it’s dropping down by an extra $20. Today’s offer is only the second time we have seen it drop this low at $49 off, and the last was back in August.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model, in particular, sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for pairing with a Mac or iPad, there’s the Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

To go alongside the Magic Keyboard, today we’re also tracking Apple’s Magic Mouse. The discount applies to either the black or white finish and drops prices as low as $68. Either of today’s deals land just after seeing a price cut on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini, which doesn’t include a keyboard mouse in the box. Either of the discounts above would make a great companion to Apple’s compact desktop, especially now that you can save $100 on the most affordable way to enjoy macOS as pricing starts from $549.

Apple Black Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad delivers a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It features an extended layout, with document navigation controls for quick scrolling and full-size arrow keys, which are great for gaming. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with an incredibly long-lasting internal battery that will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away.

