Anker’s 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank has never sold for less at $106 (Reg. $180)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank for $106.24 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. You’d more regularly pay $180 and now today’s offer is most notably offering a new all-time low. This is $74 off and well below our previous mention of $125 – saving you an extra $19. The new Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of the popular PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a larger battery alongside a 250W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. I just personally took a hands-on look at the experience in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

On the more affordable side of the lineup, the 20,000mAh version of Anker Prime Power Bank sells for $104.99. This is $25 off the usual $130 price tag and just goes to show you how good of a value the lead deal is. It packs a smaller internal battery and a less capable 200W USB-C charging port – but for just $1 less. We’d easily recommend spending that extra pocket change to score the even more powerful portable charger above.

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime Power Banks is that they pair with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup than having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

Anker 27,650mAh Prime Power Bank features:

Powered by the latest PD 3.1 technology, the power bank comes with 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port to deliver up to 250W of power. Boost your MacBook Pro 16″ (M2 Pro) to 50% in just 28 minutes. The power bank is the size of a soda can with a capacity of 27,650mAh and can charge a 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) 1.28 times or an iPhone 14 approximately 4.67 times. Please know that this power bank is 99.54Wh, which meets the requirements of the TSA(<100Wh) to be taken on airplanes as carry-on baggage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!