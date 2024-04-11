Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones are our favorite AirPods Max alternative at $339

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones for $339.36 shipped. This is down from the usual $399 price tag and is the best price in several months at $60 off. We did see it drop down to $319 back in February for just a single 1-day deal, and now it’s within $20 of that and marking the second-best price to date. Earlier this fall, I tried out the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e headphones, only to deem them the AirPods Max successors I had been waiting for. Now they’re even easier to recommend with today’s discount. Dive into our hands-on review for the full scoop of what to expect, or just head below for a rundown.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of four styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear.

This updated pair of headphones was just revealed a few months back, and now arrives with an upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity as the original pair.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Headphones:

With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system an all-new angled drive unit design and a more powerful motor system the B&W Px7 S2 over-ear headphones deliver class-leading audio performance with increased clarity. The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality; Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity significantly improving call quality

