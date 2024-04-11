Bring the virtual links home with new 8-game Arcade1Up Golden Tee cabinet, pre-order now

Following the debut of its new Marvel Vs Capcom 2 cabinet in celebration of the launch of the new (or continuation of) the X-Men animated series, Arcade1Up is now readying gamers to hit the virtual links with the new deluxe treatment on its Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Arcade Machine. The deluxe model features a new larger 19-inch display as well as a fresh streamlined design of the cabinet, and it is now up for pre-order at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

New Arcade1Up Golden Tee 3D cabinet, pre-order now

Arcade1Up has outfitted the latest Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary Arcade Machine with new “streamlined design side panels” on a cabinet that stands 66-inches tall. It also boasts a larger 19-inch full-color display akin to the oversized NBA Jam SHAQ Edition machine. From there, you’ll find a light-up marquee to add some vibes to your game room or home bar space as well as upgraded speakers and speaker grilles, the usual faux molded coin door, real-feel arcade controls. and the 3-inch trackball control synonymous with the original Golden Tee experience.

Arcade1Up’s new GOLDEN TEE 3D home arcade machine is here, much bigger and much better than ever. Don’t get stuck on the beach ace, it’s swing time!

“Want to see how you measure up to other retrogaming golfers?” Like many of the brand’s latest releases, it also connect to Wi-Fi for global leaderboard action with absolutely no monthly subscription required.

Bringing you authentic (and yes, way nostalgic!) arcade experiences in an easily assembled design, Arcade1Up game machines are must-haves for your family game room, home bars, or a welcome distraction in the office. They play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. No quarters required!

Arcade1Up is packing the new Golden Tee 3D 35th Anniversary cab with six classic Golden Tee games as well as a pair of bonus titles too: Golden Tee 3D (95), Golden Tee ‘97, Golden Tee ‘98, Golden Tee ‘99, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee Classic, Shuffle Shot, World Class Bowling.

The new machine is now available for pre-order exclusively from Best Buy at $499.99 shipped – but it does appear to be going to other retailers like Amazon soon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!