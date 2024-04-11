Lexar’s 7,400MB/s PS5/PC-ready heatsink SSD hits 2024 low at $249.50, more from $74

We are now tracking some notable deals on the latest Lexar NM790 heatsink solid-state drives. The highlight deal has the 4TB model down at $249.49 shipped. Regularly $300, this is over $50 off and the lowest price we can find. This model debuted alongside the 1TB and 2TB models back in November and is now at the best price we have tracked this year. It did drop lower during launch and holiday deals, but with the price of most SSDs rising over the last 4 or 5 months, today’s 2024 low is a notable one. You’ll also find the 1TB marked down to $74.49 right now, coming within a few bucks of its best price outside of a very limited offer for less right before the holiday break last year. Our launch coverage details the specs and you’ll find a rundown below as well.

The Lexar NM790 solid-state drives on sale here today feature PCIe Gen4 NVMe architecture set within the standard 2280 M.2 form-factor. Delivering up to 7,400MB/s, they are among the faster Gen4 models out there while landing with compatibility for your PC setup or a PlayStation 5. The latter of which is accommodated by way of the integrated heatsink designed to meet Sony’s standards and help maintain peak performance no matter what the application.

Want to take it up to Gen5 speeds instead? Check out these ongoing deals below:

Lexar NM790 heatsink SSD features:

Exceptional performance up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write; 3000TBW

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs

Designed with a heatsink to keep your rig cool for better performance and power efficiency

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 activates the DRAM cache function of your device for a smoother transfer speed and seamless performance

Compatible with PlayStation 5

Five-year limited warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!