Score Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, all 48 DLC courses, and the 8 new characters at $20 off today

Amazon is now offering Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled with the complete Booster Course Pass on Nintendo Switch for $64.98 shipped. Regularly $85, this is your chance to land the entire package in one fell swoop at $20 off. This is a relatively rare opportunity to score a deal on the entire package in one go, but just keep in mind, you can score the base game on sale for $39.99 shipped as part of Amazon’s latest Switch game sale if you’re not interested in the bonus tracks. Additionally, those who already have the main game can score the Booster Course Pass on its own at just under $25. Either way, you’re looking at a discounted total of $65 for the entire Switch Mario Kart package. Head below for additional details.

After Nintendo remastered Mario Kart 8 with the Deluxe treatment for Switch consoles, it quickly (and rightfully so) became one of the most popular and best multiplayer experiences on the platform. Since then, Nintendo incrementally launched six waves of new courses to the experience as part of the Booster Course Pass, and now you can grab all of them in one go with a discount.

More specifically, the Booster Course Pass brings eight new playable characters to the base experience as well as a total of 48 additional courses, including Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game, DS Waluigi Pinball, Wii Coconut Mall, Shroom ridge, Sky Garden, Ninja Hideaway, and much more.

As we touched on above, there are plenty of big-time first-party Switch games on sale right now courtesy of Amazon and you’ll find the best of them below:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass features:

Burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways—underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g, and past the finish—for the win! Rev up for local multiplayer, online tournaments*, a revamped battle mode, and more! Plus, get double the tracks with the included Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC! Race across 48 more courses like Wii Maple Treeway, DS Waluigi Pinball, and Tour Paris Promenade. Content will release in 6 waves of 8 courses until the end of 2023.

