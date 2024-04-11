Second-best prices on Apple Watch Series 9 start from $295 (Reg. $399+)

a close up of a screen of a cell phone

Amazon is now taking at least $80 off a collection of the newest Apple Watch Series 9 wearables. Most of the lineup is down to the second-best prices to date and ship free across the board. The 41mm GPS styles start things off at $295.20. That’s down from $399 and the best we’ve seen outside of a 1-day sale earlier this spring. It comes within $26 of that all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen otherwise at $104 off. The savings carry over to the 45mm GPS styles at $349.99 as well as cellular configurations and stainless steel styles. Go check out our coverage from 9to5Mac on what’s new this time around, and then head below for all the info on these Apple Watch Series 9 deals.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. 

If none of the bands included with today’s Apple Watch discounts are quite the style you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

