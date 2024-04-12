Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger drops to $14, a new all-time low (Reg. $23)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 30W Nano 3 USB-C GaN Charger for $13.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is $9 off the usual $23 going rate and a new all-time low. Earlier in the spring, we saw it drop down to $16 – the former Amazon low – and now it’s an extra $2 off. Today’s offer only applies to the Aurora White style, as the other models clock in around $16. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. We still love it all this time later for iPhone 15, too, as well as any of the more recent Android smartphones – all of which have stopped shipping with a wall adapter in the box.

It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

For something a bit more affordable, the Anker Nano Pro can only dish out 20W speeds but sells for $11. This is easily the best bang for your buck around if you don’t need the extra juice offered by the Nano 3, and means you can save an extra $4.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

