Kensington’s MacBook-ready dual-monitor Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station at $200 ($60 off)

Amazon is now offering the Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station for $199.93 shipped. Regularly $260, this is over $60 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This model debuted last spring on Amazon where it has only seen a handful of price drops since and is now within a few bucks of the all-time low. If you’re looking to take your workstation setup at home to the next level, this is a capable solution that delivers up to 40Gb/s of data, video, and audio for your Thunderbolt 4 laptop as well as compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 laptops (Mac, Windows, and Surface). It ships with a 180W power supply to support the dock’s 100W power passthrough charging to connected devices alongside a host of additional I/O potential. All of the details are below.

The Kensington AD2010T4 features a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, SD and microSD card readers, USB-C 3.2 Gen2 at 10Gb/s, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, two USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and an audio combo jack. It supports a single 8K monitor at 60Hz or a pair of 4K displays at 60Hz – you’ll find more specifics on this below.

Today’s deal on the Kensington model joins an ongoing price drop on OWC’s pro-grade 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock. This one fetches more of premium with a build like a metal tank and an integrated power supply – there’s no giant power brick here. Get a closer look at this deal here and more about the user experience in our hands-on review.

Kensington AD2010T4 Thunderbolt 4 Dual 4K Docking Station features:

Thunderbolt 4 docking station delivers up to 40Gbps of data, video and audio for Thunderbolt 4 laptops (Mac, Windows, Surface), Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 laptops; also works with USB-C laptops (single display only for USB-C laptops)

180 Watt Power Supply delivers up to 100W power to charge your laptop; delivers additional power to run peripherals like hard drives, and for charging phones and tablets including Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3 and USB 2 peripherals

Supports up to Single 8K @ 60Hz via a Thunderbolt 4 port when DSC is enabled or Dual 4K @ 60Hz via two HDMI ports. Supports M1/M2/M3 base chipset MacBooks to a single external display; Supports Dual Display for MacBooks with M1/M2/M3 Pro and M1/M2/M3 Max chipsets; supports a single external display for windows USB-C Alt Mode laptops

Connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 4 host port (.8 meter Intel Certified TB4 cable included); connect your displays using the two HDMI 2.0 ports or use one HDMI 2.0 port and the downstream Thunderbolt 4 port. The Thunderbolt port can also connect directly to Thunderbolt devices (up to six in total via daisy chain) while providing transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

