Nomad makes our favorite iPhone 15 Pro/Max leather cases, now 50% off from $25

Verizon is now offering Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone 15 Pro Case for $24.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $50 price tag and marks a new all-time low. At 50% off, there’s no beating today’s deal. Not only is it an extra $11 under our previous mention from a few months back, but it’s also the best discount we’ve seen on our favorite leather iPhone 15 case on the market. There’s also the Modern Leather Folio Wallet for iPhone 15 Pro Max at $29.99, down from $60 and also marking a new all-time low.

Focusing on its in-house leather instead of the usual Horween designs, we can still easily recommend Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone case. It covers your handset in a genuine leather build while still offering some protection against drops and other damage. We break down just why it’s one of our favorite cases on the market in our hands-on review, which is just the latest time we’ve walked away impressed. Year after year, Nomad remains our favorite.

In last fall’s review, I called the latest batch of Nomad leather cases FineWoven’s worst nightmare. The iPhone 15 covers really are just that good, and now you can score them for the best prices to date.

Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Anker, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs whether you’re looking to give your everyday carry some love, upgrade the nightstand, or just grab a charger that probably should have come in your smartphone’s box to begin with.

More on the Nomad Leather iPhone 15 cases:

Quality, character, tradition: this case is for the leather fanatics. Built with our heritage vegetable tanned Horween leather, Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection.

