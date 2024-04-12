Shark’s Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum with a flexible shaft tackles pet hair for return $230 low

Amazon is offering the Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Down from $300, this vacuum didn’t see its first discount in 2023 until October, when it fell to $250 that repeated until Christmas sales brought costs down further to the $230 low for the first time. Since the new year began, we’ve seen two previous discounts, a drop to $250 in February and $230 in March, with today’s deal coming in as a repeat 23% markdown off the going rate that returns it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

If you’ve got pets in your home, you’ll need a reliable vacuum to keep pace with the amount of hair that likely gets shed everywhere. The Pet Plus stick vacuum has a high-speed brushless motor that provides powerful enough suction to grab every stray hair alongside a powerfin brushroll that not only digs deep into carpets and crevices for a more comprehensive clean, but also keeps collected hairs from tangling around itself. It features a MultiFLEX design that allows you to bend it at the shaft’s midpoint to hit those hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, while also allowing you to save space when storing it away. Head below to learn more.

And having pets inside, you likely know that accidents are bound to happen – especially around your carpeted home. Well, Bissell’s Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner and Auto Detailer is still sitting at a new all-time low. It was designed to clean up after your fur babies – able to handle mud, urine, excrement, and more from your carpets and upholstery. It combines powerful suction with a 48-ounce tank so you can flush the area with fresh water before scrubbing and sucking the mess away. You’ll also find the bigger 96-ounce Little Green Pro model discounted as well.

Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

POWERFUL SUCTION: For everyday messes and high-traffic areas.

UP TO 40 MINUTES OF RUNTIME: Removable battery with up to 40 minutes of runtime, measured at the hand vac in standard mode.

POWERFINS BRUSHROLL: Continuous cleaning contact to dig deep into carpets and directly engage hard floors and carpets.

NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup with no hair wrap.

FLEXIBLE WAND: MultiFLEX technology allows you to bend the wand to clean under furniture, or fold it over for compact, freestanding storage.

HEPA FILTRATION AND ANTI-ALLERGEN COMPLETE SEAL: Captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more, keeping them out of the air you breathe.

REMOVABLE HAND VAC: Transforms to a hand vac for lightweight above-floor cleaning.

XL DUST CUP: Removable dust cup with CleanTouch Dirt Ejector.

LED HEADLIGHTS: Illuminate hidden debris around the home.

