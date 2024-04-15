Android game and app deals: Bloons TD 6, Hexologic, 7Days, Argo’s Choice, more

Bloons TD 6

Today’s Google Play deals are now up for grabs down below to kick off the week in Android app offers. Just be sure to also check out the all-time low we are tracking on OnePlus 12R at $530 as well as this offer on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 while you’re at it. As for the apps, this afternoon’s collection is headlined by titles like Bloons TD 6, Hexologic, 7Days, Argo’s Choice, and On Tour Board Game, among others. Everything is waiting for you down below in today’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals. 

Bloons TD 6 features:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon!

Over a decade of tower defense pedigree and regular massive updates makes Bloons TD 6 a favorite game for millions of players. Enjoy endless hours of strategy gaming with Bloons TD 6!

