New all-time low takes $70 off the affordable OnePlus 12R at $530

We are now tracking only the second-ever discount on the new OnePlus 12R. Courtesy of Amazon and directly from OnePlus, the new mid-range smartphone drops to $529.99 shipped in both Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways. The unlocked 256GB handset is $70 off the usual $600 going rate and a new all-time low. Back during the launch in February, we saw it for $30 off. Today’s offer is on the elevated capacity and not the entry-level 128GB model. We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

The new OnePlus 12R arrives as the little sibling to the standard OnePlus 12, delivering a more midrange experience centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. There’s 12GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on the base model, which is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

We also just saw Samsung’s Galaxy S24 go on sale complete with its with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This spring discount lands at $725 with some higher-end specs than the OnePlus 12R and comes joined by a chance to save $150 on its new Galaxy S24 Ultra. This one packs all the same tech we noted above, just into a larger build with a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, improved rear camera module, and S Pen support. Now, it’s $150 off and dropping down to $1,150.

OnePlus 12R features:

The OnePlus 12R strikes the perfect balance of power and performance. The 4th Gen LTPO display with 120Hz makes all your content feel incredibly responsive. We’ve added the largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone – 5500 mAh – so you can spend less time plugged in to a charger. A versatile 50MP triple camera system brings all your memories to life. All this – powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12R is the perfect high-performance smartphone, ready for all-day use.

