Save $100 on Anker’s 100-ft. Outdoor Eave Lights with AI customization at $200

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 100-foot run of eufy E120 Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this set landed on Amazon for the first time in September and is now seeing a solid $100 price drop. This 33% in savings is the same deal we tracked for the holidays last year and again back in February to match the lowest we have seen on Amazon. Whether it be for the winter holidays or to add some vibes around the house for backyard parties and hanging out on the patio, this set is designed to provide a permanent outdoor lighting solution with a 100-foot run capable of both multiple colors and warm white illumination. With the included companion app, you can customize and adjust the experience from anywhere while leveraging AI-powered light design – “input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.” More details below.

As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, Govee is another major player in the smart outdoor light space, but its comparable 100-foot set is selling for a bit more right at $240. However, you could bring spending down by opting for the brand’s 50-foot run at under $150 as part of a limited-time price drop on Amazon right now.

Anker eufy E120 Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights features:

Dual-LED Design for Stunning Lighting: The dual-LED design has a RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node. Choose to illuminate your walls in brilliant colors or a soft 60 Lumen warm-white light for an elegant accent.

Endless Light Themes with AI: Along with preset themes and full customization, the eufyLife App features AI-powered light design. Input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.

DIY Installation: Installation is a breeze with our tape and clip installation which adheres to most surfaces effortlessly. Screws are also provided for reinforcement.

Durable and Long-Lasting: The light strings are made from UV-resistant material and have an IP67 rating to protect against water and dust. The adapter and controller, for safety, durability and aesthetic reasons, are designed to be extended for indoor installation and are therefore not waterproof.

