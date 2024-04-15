Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank sees first discount to $67

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers the first cash discount on the all-new MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank. Available just in white, today’s offer drops to $67.49 shipped. This is 25% off the usual $90 going rate, and on top of just being the first discount we’ve seen, it is a rare discount on Anker’s latest. I put this power bank through its paces in my recent Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The new Anker MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank is one of my favorite portable batteries on the market. The real headlining feature is its 15W magnetic wireless charging speeds for iPhone 15, which is enabled by the new Qi2 tech. That alone is going to make today’s 25% discount even more compelling, but then Anker adds in a 10,000mAh battery, fold-out kickstand, and built-in display.

The latest from Anker also hit the scene earlier this month. At long last, the company finally began shipping the last of its new Qi2 accessories that were first revealed at CES 2024 back in January. Now, you can buy two different versions of its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations. So if you’d rather score a stationary charger for your nightstand or desk instead of a portable battery, these two options are worth a look.

Anker MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank features:

Qi2 Certified Charging: Embrace the convenience of 15W wireless charging that comes with the assurance of Qi2 certification for fast, secure, and efficient power boosts. Enjoy 15W ultra-fast wireless charging and power up your devices 2X faster. Get your iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in just 44 minutes. Keep tabs on your device’s charging journey. From battery percentages to full recharge times, the intuitive smart screen ensures you’re always updated. With a powerful 10,000mAh, secure 1.8 charges for your iPhone 15 Pro and enjoy hands-free viewing with the built-in stand.

