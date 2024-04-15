Keep an eye on the front door from anywhere with Blink’s Video Doorbells from $42 (30% off)

Joining the very first deals on the All-New Blink Mini 2 smart camera starting from just $30, Amazon is also now offering a solid price drop on the Blink Video Doorbell at $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off, matching our previous mentions, and the lowest price we can find. While you will need to purchase the Sync Module 2 separately to save and share clips locally without a subscription, fortunately an even more notable deal is live on the bundle. You can now land the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 at $48.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is within just a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of very limited-time offers. This is the brand’s complete front door package for just $7 more than the doorbell on its own. Hit the jump for details on the feature set.

Blink’s Video Doorbell is now among the more affordable options out there from a recognizable brand. It allows you to answer the door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night vision to show you who’s there – it also supports two-way talk as well. There’s motion detection action as well as privacy settings and wireless installation – “set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.” With Alexa support, you can receive alerts and answer with two-way audio, providing it is hardwired or paired with the included Sync Module 2.

As we mentioned above, the All-New Blink Mini 2 smart camera is also now on sale starting from $30 (the 3-pack deal knocks prices down to $23 per camera). This miniature cam can be used inside or out and all of the details you need on it are waiting in this past weekend’s deal coverage as well as our hands-on impressions feature.

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Answer your door no matter where you are from your smartphone with 1080p HD day and infrared night video and two-way audio.

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more.

Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand.

Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive (each sold separately).

Designed for every home, go wire-free or connect to doorbell wiring to also sound your existing in-home chime. Without wiring, you can use your Blink Mini camera (sold separately) as an indoor plug-in chime.

Set up yourself in minutes with the two included AA lithium batteries then connect to wifi in the app.

