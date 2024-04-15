LEGO officially reveals new 1,931-piece UCS TIE Interceptor ahead of Star Wars Day

Today, we’re getting a first look at the all-new LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor. Arriving next month as set number 75382, the newest LEGO Ultimate Collector Series set will be delivering the largest and most detailed rendition of the Imperial TIE Interceptor to date with over 1,900 pieces.

Check out LEGO’s latest Ultimate Collector Series set

The LEGO Group is circling back on one of the very first vehicles to ever get the Ultimate Collector Series treatment. The TIE Interceptor was first entered into the UCS catalog back in 2000 – the second year of LEGO Star Wars. Now, we’re getting an all-new take on the Imperial starfighter. A lot has changed in the nearly 25 years since the original’s launch, and now the new LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor is here as set number 75382.

This time around for the 2024 rendition, 1,931 bricks are included that go towards assembling the ship and its black display stand. There’s a printed plaque as well, with in-universe information about the vehicle’s dimensions. You’re also getting a single TIE Pilot minifigure as well as a buildable mouse droid.

The latest UCS LEGO Star Wars set will be officially hitting store shelves alongside the rest of the Star Wars Day kits on May 1. It’ll arrive just before May the 4th and kicks off the company’s annual celebration of all things from a galaxy far, far away. You’ll pay $229.99 for the LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor (75382) when it does debut, which is actually $10 less than the price we’ve been seeing for previous UCS kits over the past few years.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even if this is a remake of an older UCS set, enough time has gone by that I am glad the LEGO Group is giving it another chance. The TIE Interceptor is just such a cool vehicle, and ever since last year’s combo pack with the ship and the Mandalorian Fang Fighter, I have been wanting an even more display-worthy version. I personally love that it fits right in with the scale of last year’s X-Wing, too.

Here’s how the original one looks, and I think that over 20 years of progress in the LEGO world looks really good on the Imperial ship. What do you think? Let us know in the poll below.

