Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones are all about the bass at $140 (Save $90)

Amazon is now offering the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $139.88 shipped. You’re looking at a $90 discount from its usual $230 price tag and the best Amazon price to date. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention and is the first time it’s under $170. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

While these won’t deliver the same bass-heavy performance, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are very much worth considering as an alternative. I’ve used both pairs of headphones myself, and still have a lot of positive things to say about Anker’s latest flagship cans. The $100 price tag is only made better by active noise cancellation, the same 50 hours of playback as found above, and LDAC hi-res audio support. We take a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review.

For just a tad more than the lead deal, you can save on the Beats Studio Pro right now. These headphones aren’t going to deliver anywhere close to the same amount of bass as the Crusher ANC 2, but they make up for that with a more well-rounded feature set at $200. I’ve used both of these headphones on and off since last fall and can definitely recommend either pair – but the Studio Pro are going to be a better buy for Apple users who want fast pairing and Spatial Audio.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones features:

Have you ever wanted to really feel the bass? Crusher tech rattles your skull with the latest technology to feel the bass. Boost your bass with the bass slider or slide down and chill out with some mellow tunes. The Crusher analyzes your hearing and produces sound specifically for YOU. You’ll do a quick test and the Crusher will be tuned to you. We have introduced a new level of comfort to the Crusher range and created our most comfortable headphone

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!