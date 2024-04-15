Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon low of $230 (Reg. $298)

Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds for $229.95 shipped. Today’s offer only applies to the black style. It drops from the usual $298 price tag and down to a new all-time low. This is only the second discount of the year and beats our previous mention by $20. The previous best price was $248 from over the holidays last year, too. These are my personal favorite earbuds of 2023, and you can read about why that’s the case below.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $48 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

If you want a pair of over-ears, Sony did just reveal its latest pair of headphones last week. I took a hands-on look at the all-new ULT Wear headphones that bring tons of premium features like ANC and wear detection to a more affordable $199 price tag complete with booming bass and adjustable sound modes.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Earbuds:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

